A man has been arrested following yesterday's (December 3) suspected hit and run on the A19 in which a man sadly died.

At 8.20am on Tuesday police officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man on the A19 northbound near to the Hylton Grange Interchange.

Emergency services attended and a man aged in his 40s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Northumbria Police said they were “treating the report as a suspected hit-and-run”, involving a vehicle where the driver left the scene.

Today (Wednesday December 4) a police spokesperson said: “A man aged in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“Anyone with information can get in touch by sending us a direct message or by using the live chat and report forms on our website.

“If you're unable to contact us in these ways, call 101 and quote reference number: NP-20241203-0186.”

Following the incident the A19 was closed for several hours between Testos roundabout and Hylton Grange Interchange as Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit launched a full investigation into what had happened.

Speaking following the incident, Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly died.

“We have launched a full investigation to determine the chain of events which led to his death.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, but we are currently treating this as a suspected hit-and-run incident involving a blue Ford Fiesta car.

“We would ask people to remain vigilant and be mindful of any vehicles matching the description that might be recently damaged in their communities.

“We are also looking to speak to any witnesses who have travelled in the area overnight and have dashcam footage.

“We would also appeal directly to the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

“Any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove vital in helping us ascertain exactly what took place.”