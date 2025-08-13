Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following drive by shooting
Police were called to reports of shots being fired at Lanchester Hand Car Wash, just before 7.30pm.
It is believed that a car pulled onto the business’ forecourt and a passenger opened fire at a group of four men who had arrived a few minutes beforehand.
The suspect car then made off.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “A man in his 50s suffered pellet injuries to his chest, face, forehead, and eye. The injuries were believed to be superficial and he was treated at the scene by paramedics after declining to attend hospital.
“Officers, including firearms officers, tracked down the suspect and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody where he remains.”
The A691 was closed for several hours whilst crime scene investigators worked at the scene.
Police officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area at the time.
You can call 101 and quote incident reference number 437 of August 11.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.