A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of an alleged rape of a teenage girl in Houghton-le-Spring.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been reported that the girl was also the victim of other alleged sexual offences in the Newbottle area on Sunday, September 8, between 2.05pm and 3.40pm.

Police officers have arrested a man on suspicion of an alleged rape. | National World

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It is understood that a man had been in contact with the girl on social media before meeting up with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was reported that he went on to commit offences against her in the wooded area, near Russell Foster Football Centre, and then inside a car in the car park on Houghton Road.

“An elderly man and women were believed to have been walking near the wooded area at the time.

“Following the incident in the car park, a member of the public came to the assistance of the victim and walked her home.

“Since the incidents were reported to police, extensive enquiries have been ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape as part of the investigation. He is currently on police bail.”

Officers are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incidents and may have any information to come forward.

They are especially interested to hear from the person who assisted the girl and the elderly couple.

Sergeant Lisa Holmes, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding team, said: “The victim has obviously been left very shaken by what has happened and continues to be supported by a range of services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as we were made aware of the report, we began an investigation and have been carrying out extensive enquiries.

“We are now appealing for the public’s help and in particular anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious.

“If you do have any information – no matter how insignificant you think it may be – please do come forward as it really could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can support the investigation is urged to contact Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, or reporting it on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number NP-109708T/24.