Man arrested in Sunderland after several cars set on fire over the weekend

The 42-year-old was arrested in Sunderland this afternoon on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and assault following the incident in Milburn and Wilson Street, Crook, County Durham, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Durham Constabulary said the man is currently in custody, and officers have been carrying out extra patrols in the area following the incident and will continue to do so.

Inspector Ed Turner said: “This was a horrific incident for residents and officers across all departments have been working around the clock to identify those responsible.

Durham Constabulary are continuing to appeal for information.

“We will continue to do everything we can to bring the perpetrators to justice and continue to appeal for anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.”

Anyone who can help should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 8 of February 12, or contact police online via 101 Live Chat at www.durham.police.uk

