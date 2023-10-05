News you can trust since 1873
Man arrested in Millfield area after incident in Sunderland city centre

A man has been arrested after reports of a disturbance in Fawcett Street.
By Tony Gillan
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST
The man was arrested on October 4 in the “Gilsland Street area” of Millfield. Police were still in Millfield today, October 5.

Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 10am on Wednesday, police received a report of a disturbance in the Fawcett Street area of Sunderland.

“Officers were subsequently deployed to the area.

"A 38 year-old man was subsequently arrested in the Gilsland Street area in connection with the incident. He currently remains in police custody."