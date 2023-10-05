Man arrested in Millfield area after incident in Sunderland city centre
A man has been arrested after reports of a disturbance in Fawcett Street.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man was arrested on October 4 in the “Gilsland Street area” of Millfield. Police were still in Millfield today, October 5.
Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 10am on Wednesday, police received a report of a disturbance in the Fawcett Street area of Sunderland.
“Officers were subsequently deployed to the area.
"A 38 year-old man was subsequently arrested in the Gilsland Street area in connection with the incident. He currently remains in police custody."