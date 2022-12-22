Michelle’s body was found at a property in Brady Street in Sunderland on December 3 and a murder investigation was launched.

Extensive searches had been ongoing to locate Carr after Northumbria Police identified him as a “key individual” they wanted to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

Carr, 33, was arrested in London on Wednesday evening (December 21) and is currently in police custody.

Following the arrest, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in any way we can.

“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.”

He added: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would ask anybody who has any information who hasn’t already come forward to contact police.

A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the death of Michelle Hanson. Photo: Northumbria Police/PA Wire

“We would also ask that people avoid any speculation that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

