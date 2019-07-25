Man arrested in Chester Road on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child
A man has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child in Sunderland.
By Poppy Kennedy
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 16:37
Inquiries are now ongoing after a 26-year-old man was arrested in Chester Road, Sunderland, on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to reports shortly after 4pm and the 26-year-old was arrested.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police have yesterday (Wednesday), arrested a man on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
“The 26-year-old has been released under investigation.”