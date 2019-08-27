Man arrested following five-hour rooftop stand-off with police in Hetton

The rooftop stand-off began when police were called to reports of an intruder at an empty property in Caroline Street, Hetton.

When emergency services arrived at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 27, a man climbed onto the roof of the property in a bid to avoid arrest.

He was on the roof for five hours and a large police cordon had to be put in place to protect the public.

The man has now been arrested and remains in police custody.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We can confirm the man on the roof in Hetton has come down and has now been arrested by officers for a number of outstanding offences. He remains in police custody at this time.”

The man was throwing items from the roof at police officers and neighbours said he demanded pizza and cigarettes from the rooftop.

Residents on the street were told to leave their homes and were unable to return until the man came down from the roof.

Emergency services were first called at 5.25pm

Can residents return to their homes?

Residents on the street were able to return home after 10.30pm on Tuesday evening after being unable to for five hours.

A 27-year-old mother, who lives on the street, returned to her home after going to collect a takeaway on Tuesday evening.

She was then told by police to leave her home and says she is unable to return.

She said: “She said: "I heard a lot of banging, screaming and shouting.

"Police have asked us to leave my home and I've come outside.

"We've been told we can't get back in until he's down from the roof and we don't know when that will be."

What did police say about the incident?

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At about 5.25pm this afternoon police received a report of an intruder at an empty property on Caroline Street in Hetton-le-Hole.

“Emergency services attended the scene but a man inside the property climbed on to the roof in a bid to avoid arrest.

“Further officers have attended the scene but the man has refused to come down and has thrown a number of objects at police.

“The street has been cordoned off as officers engage with the man in question to try and bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”

What time did it all start and how long did it go on for?

Emergency services were initially called to the street at 5.25pm on Tuesday, August 27.

Police and emergency services brought the incident to a close after five hours at around 10.30pm

Where was the cordon?

Caroline Street and Market Street we’re blocked off along with the roads behind Caroline Street including The Avenue and Victoria Street which were partially blocked off by police.

The cordon was expanded as the man threw items.

Motorists were also asked to move their cars from side streets to allow for emergency vehicles to pass.

What did onlookers see?

Neighbours say the man had been making demands for pizza and cigarettes from the rooftop.

An 80-year-old woman said: "We saw the man on the roof and he was throwing things off.

"It's just horrendous for all the people who live here - it's a quiet street.

"The bus service came along earlier on and it couldn't get through so had to reverse all the way back to get out.

"The police came along and told us to go indoors.