Northumbria Police officers turned up at the suspect’s front door acting on a tip-off from a member of the public.
Neighbourhood officers executed an early-morning warrant at an address in Padgate Road, Pennywell, believed to be associated with drug supply across the city yesterday, Tuesday, April 19.
They searched the property, from which they seized quantities of suspected amphetamine and cannabis along with a significant stash of prescription drugs including Pregabalin and Diazepam.
They also found a pair of scales and bundles of cash inside the address.
A 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug with the intent to supply.
Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an excellent outcome as we acted swiftly off the back of community intelligence about suspected drug-related criminality operating from this address.
“The occupant barely had time to make himself a morning brew as officers turned up at his door and seized various quantities of drugs, prescription tablets and cash.
“Drug-related crime is far from victimless and quite often it is the most vulnerable people in our society who turn to criminality to feed their addiction.
“Those associated in drug dealing can also use this steady income to fund other types of serious and violent criminality. As a result, it is imperative that we continue to tackle drug-related crime under the banner of Operation Sentinel.
“I would like to thank the community for their ongoing support and hope this positive outcome highlights the benefits of passing information to us. We are constantly building up an intelligence picture about drug supply in the North East and your help allows us to take decisive action.”
The man arrested has since been released under investigation with enquiries ongoing.
Anyone who suspects drug-related criminality in their area is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria website or by calling 101.