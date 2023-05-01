News you can trust since 1873
Man arrested and charged following alleged Bank Holiday crime spree

A man has been arrested and charged with a spree of alleged offences over the Bank Holiday weekend after police officers arrested him following being alerted to an attempted theft of a vehicle.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st May 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read

On the evening of Saturday April 29, Durham Constabulary received reports of a man trying to steal a car that was parked on a driveway in Fieldhouse Lane in Durham City.

Officers quickly attended the scene and arrested a 25-year-old Leon Ferry.

Ferry was also arrested in connection with the alleged theft of a Nissan Qashqai from a house in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon (April 29), which was later found abandoned in Albert Street, in Durham City.

He has since been charged with a string of offences including robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage, threats to cause criminal damage, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Ferry, of Durham Road, Ushaw Moor, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court today (Monday May 1) where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He did not enter a plea in relation to the other offences, and was remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on May 31.

