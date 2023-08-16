News you can trust since 1873
Man arrested after woman suffers 'serious, potentially life-threatening' injuries

Police were called yesterday afternoon.

By Kevin Clark
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST

A man has been arrested after an incident which left a woman with 'potentially life-threatening' injuries.

Emergency services, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service, were called to Hylton Castle yesterday afternoon.

Police presence in Cullercoats RoadPolice presence in Cullercoats Road
Police presence in Cullercoats Road
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed a woman was fighting for her life in hospital: "Shortly before 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) police received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address on Cullercoats Road in Sunderland.

"Officers attended the scene and found a woman in her 40s with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

"An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances. A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and he remains in police custody at this time.

"Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log NP-20230815-0794.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We received a call at 4.35pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, to reports of a person injured in the Hylton Castle area of Sunderland.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews and a clinical team leader, and requested the support of our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

"One patient was taken to hospital via road."