Police are investigating the collision.

It happened on Front Street, Chester-le-Street, at around 12.30am on August 5, leaving one person needing hospital treatment.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Durham Police said officers were called to reports of a "collision" involving two pedestrians.

It was understood a man had earlier been asked to leave a pub in the town centre.

According to one local, bricks were thrown in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said: "It is believed the driver of an Audi A3 drove onto the pavement and collided with the victims on Front Street.

"One of the victims, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital of North Durham with leg injuries. He is now in a stable condition.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent, he has since been released under investigation.

"Inquires are ongoing."