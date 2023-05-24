Man arrested after suspected arson attacks at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Police investigating two reports of suspected arson at Sunderland Royal Hospital have appealed for information and asked for potential witnesses to come forward.

The incidents happened at 5.10pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, March 18, within the hospital's grounds in Kayll Road.

On both occasions, it was reported that an offender set fire to an external building in the hospital’s car park, causing damage inside and to the door.

Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Emergency services attended on both occasions and the fires were extinguished. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

A full investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fires, which police believe to be suspected arson.

Officers are currently treating both reports as linked.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with investigation. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since the reports were made and today, Wednesday, May 24, police are appealing to the public for information.

As part of the investigation, they have also released a description of a key witness who may have saw what happened in the first report and has not yet spoken to police.

Officers believe there was a male witness wearing dark clothing, and a black hat, holding a bright orange shopping bag in the area of Kayll Road at around 5pm.

It is believed that the witness had left the hospital via the Department of Renal Medicine entrance/exit and walked towards Hylton Road before stopping next to the transportation building.

He is then understood to have engaged with the suspect who was on the grounds, before leaving the area on foot.