Man arrested after roof-top stand-off with emergency services remains in custody 24-hours on
A man tonight remains in police custody in the aftermath of a five-hour stand-off with police and other emergency services.
The 23-year-old was arrested by Northumbria Police as a disturbance in Caroline Street in Hetton came to a close at 10.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, August 27.
Officers, including a number wearing riot gear and a dog unit, were joined by a team from the North East Ambulance Service and crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service following a report a man was on the roof of a house at 5.30pm that evening.
A cordon, which stretched along a section of the street, the back lane and the terraces leading off it, the junction of South Market Street and onto Market Street, was put in place by police after items were thrown from a series of rooftops on a stretch of Caroline Street.
Neighbours told the Echo he had made demands for pizza and cigarettes, with residents living in that vicinity asked to leave their homes until the incident was resolved.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Cars were also moved out the way to allow emergency service access and stop them from becoming damaged during the dispute.
Police have said he remains in custody as inquiries continue after saying earlier today he had been arrested for “a number of outstanding offences.”
Inquiries began when the force received a report of an intruder at an empty property on the street.
Lighting rigs and an aerial ladder were brought in by the fire service as part of its response.