Man arrested after police car chase in Seaham
A 25-year-old runaway suspect is in custody after an early morning police car chase.
By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 15:11
Durham Police say the pursuit of a Volvo through Seaham lasted less than 10 minutes on Tuesday morning.
The vehicle was abandoned in an alleyway in Station Road at around 5.30am and a man was arrested while attempting to leave the scene.
A Durham Police spokesman said: "He was taken to Peterlee in custody and inquiries are ongoing."
Witnesses should ring 101, quoting incident number 45 of August 27.