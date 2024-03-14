Man arrested after PCSO injured in attempted motorbike theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after a police community support officer was injured trying to prevent the theft of a motorcycle.

Police responded to reports of two men on an off-road bike behaving suspiciously in a car park in Durham city centre around lunchtime yesterday, Wednesday, March 13.

Both men were wearing balaclavas and appeared to be attempting to steal a motorcycle from a car park near the Passport Office.

Officers were on the scene within five minutes, but the pair fled on their vehicle across a footbridge near the Radisson Hotel.

A search supported by the police helicopter and drones eventually tracked the suspect motorbike to woodland near Finchale, where police vehicles resumed the pursuit.

A police community support officer (PCSO) with detailed knowledge of the area tried to head off the most likely escape route near Canterbury Road and attempted to bring the motorbike to a halt and restrain the pair, pulling the balaclava off one suspect to identify him.

However, the officer was repeatedly punched and both suspects escaped on foot.

An 18-year-old local man was arrested nearby and taken to Durham City police station for questioning.

Inquiries to locate the second suspect and the motorcycle are continuing.

Inspector Dave Clarke, of Durham City Neighbourhood Police Team, said: "The PCSO who was assaulted while doing his duty is just a couple of days away from retirement after a 20-year career serving the public.

"Thankfully, he does not appear to have been seriously injured and his determination and diligence has led to an arrest of one suspect and provided positive intelligence to identify the second.

"I’d like to thank the members of the public who called this in so swiftly, because of their vigilance and our officers’ quick response we have been able to protect people’s property and make an arrest in this case.