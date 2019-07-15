Man arrested after glass attack at Ttonic Café Bar
Police were called to reports of an attack at Ttonic Café Bar on Vine Place in Sunderland in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A 23-year-old man suffered injuries police have described as consistent which having been stuck with glass in the incident.
Northumbria Police confirmed officers were called shortly before 1.45am on Sunday, July 15 to the bar.
A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “Emergency services attended and found a 23-year-old man with injuries consistent with having been struck with a glass.
“He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and a 29-year-old man has been arrested.
Anyone who may have any information about the incident could help police with their inquiries. They are asked to contact 101 and to quote reference 111 14/07/19 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.