A man has been arrested after an early morning collision in which the vehicle he was driving crashed into a house.

The incident took place in Easington Lane at around 3.40am this morning.

The collision is reported to have taken place on Campbell Terrace, Easington Lane. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.40am today (Friday), we received a report from Durham Constabulary that they were pursuing a vehicle which had entered our Force area.

“The car involved has later collided with a house on Campbell Terrace in Easington Lane.

“Emergency services attended, and a number of properties were evacuated as a precaution, with the majority of residents having since returned to their homes.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report on suspicion of dangerous driving. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our officers remain at the scene with partners to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

"Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with police on duty in the area.

“The road was closed in both directions but has since been re-opened.”

Anyone with information or footage – including CCTV and dashcam – is urged to contact the police by sending a direct message on social media or the report forms on the Northumbria Police website.