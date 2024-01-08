Man arrested after disturbance in Sunderland city centre
A number of police officers attended the scene
A man was arrested after a disturbance in the city centre.
A number of police officers attended the scene after an incident in the centre.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson: "At around 8.30pm on Saturday (January 6), we responded to a disturbance on High Street West in Sunderland.
"A man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.
"He has since been released and will face no further action."