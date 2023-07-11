News you can trust since 1873
Man arrested after attempt to fly contraband into North East prison

A police dog helped catch a suspect

By Ross Robertson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested after an attempt to use a drone to fly contraband into a North East prison.

The incident happened around 2.10pm on Monday, July 10, when police received a call from Holme House Prison in Stockton, and both response and dog section officers attended.

The officers, along with PD Moose, contained the area and began to look for the man, who was hiding in undergrowth.

After spotting the police dog the suspect attempted to make off on foot before quickly surrendering.

A suspected stolen motorbike was also recovered.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of throwing an article/substance into a prison, theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without insurance or a licence. He remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

