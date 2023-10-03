Man arrested after alleged shoplifting incident in Sunderland's Fawcett Street
A man has been arrested after an alleged shoplifting incident at a business in Fawcett Street in Sunderland city centre.
Police officers took action at the premises after they had been given reports of the crime on Tuesday morning of October 3.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Just before 11am today (Tuesday), police received a report of shoplifting at a premises on Fawcett Street in Sunderland.
“Officers attended and a 46 year-old man was in connection with the incident.”