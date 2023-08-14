News you can trust since 1873
Man arrested after alleged attack on Coach and Horses pub in Birtley

The alleged incident happened at the weekend

By Ross Robertson
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged targeted attack at a North East pub.

 

At around 6.45am on Saturday, August 12, police received a report of criminal damage at the Coach and Horses in Birtley.

 

Officers say they are taking the alleged incident seriously and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

 

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been released on bail.

 

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We will absolutely not tolerate disorder of this kind and would ask anyone with information to get in touch.

 

"Please call l 101, or use the ‘Tell us Something page on our website, quoting log NP-20230812-0270.

 

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."