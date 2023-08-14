Man arrested after alleged attack on Coach and Horses pub in Birtley
The alleged incident happened at the weekend
Police have arrested a 19-year-old man as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged targeted attack at a North East pub.
At around 6.45am on Saturday, August 12, police received a report of criminal damage at the Coach and Horses in Birtley.
Officers say they are taking the alleged incident seriously and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been released on bail.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We will absolutely not tolerate disorder of this kind and would ask anyone with information to get in touch.
"Please call l 101, or use the ‘Tell us Something page on our website, quoting log NP-20230812-0270.
"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."