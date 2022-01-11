Man arrested after a serious assault in Hendon left two men in hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious assault on Gray Road in the Hendon area of Sunderland shortly after 3.15pm on Monday.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) attended the incident and requested assistance from the Great North Air Ambulance.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault in Hendon on Monday, January 10.

As huge police presence could be seen as officers cordoned off the road on Monday and have since arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of producing a controlled Class B drug.

Detective Sergeant Jon Wade is urging any members of the public with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to police.

He said: “This is clearly a serious incident that has resulted in two men being taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds.

“We are determined to find out the circumstances surrounding the assault and ultimately ensure anyone responsible is brought to justice.

The incident left two men needing hospital treatment for injuries consistent with a stabbing.

“A number of enquiries are now ongoing and we ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us as it could be crucial in our investigation.”

Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer any reassurance to residents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting NP-20220110-0554.

