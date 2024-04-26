Man appears in court charged with Sunderland murder of Allen Tejan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after reports of a ‘serious assault’ in Sunderland.

At around 8.40am on Wednesday, April 24, police were called to Lily Street in Millfield where they found 40-year-old Allen Adeyemi Tejan.

He had suffered serious head injuries consistent with having been assaulted with a blunt instrument and was taken to hospital where he died in the early hours of yesterday, Thursday, April 25.

Fifty-three-year-old Adrian Wright was subsequently charged with Mr Tejan’s murder.

He appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday, April 26, when the case was committed to Newcastle Crown Court, with a first hearing due within 48 hours.

Wright, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Chief Inspector Matt Steel is the the senior investigating officer in the case: “The investigative team have carried out a range of enquiries over the last two days, and I would like to thank all those officers involved, as well as the general public who’ve supported our enquiries,” he said.

“I would again ask that everyone refrains from any speculation – whether that is on social media or out in the community – that could adversely impact the live proceedings.

“Anyone who witnessed the suspected assault, or who knows any information that may assist our investigation, is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”