A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his brother.

Damian Banks, 34, died after suffering stab wounds at an address in Durham City in the early hours of Saturday.

His brother Vincent David Bell appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with murder.

Bell, 35, of Turnbull Close, Durham, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody until he appears at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday.