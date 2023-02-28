News you can trust since 1873
Man appears in court charged with death by careless or inconsiderate driving of 13-year-old Gregg Lewis McGuire

A man has appeared in court after the death of a 13-year-old boy in a road incident.

By Gareth Crickmer
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:36pm

Kayn Galer, 20, is said to have caused the death by careless driving of cyclist Gregg McGuire in Silverstone Road, Sulgrave, Washington, at around 8pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Galer, of Pinewood Avenue, Harraton, Washington, faces charges of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, driving dangerously and failing to report an accident.

He has also been charged with driving without insurance, failing to stop after an accident and causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicenced or uninsured.

Gregg Lewis McGuire.
He appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Galer did not enter a plea to any charge and magistrates declined jurisdiction to try the case.

They granted him unconditional bail to appear next at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

In a statement released after his death, Gregg’s family said they were heartbroken at the loss of the popular ‘cheeky lad’.