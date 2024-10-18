Man appears in court after neighbour dies in fatal XL Bully attack in Shiney Row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has appeared in court after a fatal XL Bully attack which killed his neighbour who weighed just eight stone.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Langley, 54, was killed while he walked his puppy in Shiney Row on October 3 last year.

Christopher Bell, 45, formerly of Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control resulting in death.

The charge named the dog as Titan – “an American Bully XL”.

Police shot the dog at the scene to protect the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell, who gave his current address as De La Pole Avenue, Hull, did not enter a plea.

Anna Barker, prosecuting, said: “This is a tragic case which has resulted in the death of Ian Langley.

“The Crown submit that the nature of the case and its severity are such that it should be dealt with at the crown court.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield agreed and adjourned the case for Bell to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on November 18.

She granted him unconditional bail in the meantime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbours said Mr Langley, who was originally from Liverpool, was walking his Patterdale puppy called Bow when he was attacked.

Mr Langley, who weighed just eight stone, suffered severe neck injuries.