Man appears in court accused of growing cannabis with estimated £145k street value

Stuart Malcolm, 53, was allegedly caught with 348 plants at his home in Railway Terrace North, New Herrington, on January 18 last year.

Police estimate the weight of the haul at between 9.5kg and 29kg, giving a street value of between £33,250 and £145,000, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Malcolm did not enter a plea to a charge of producing the controlled class B drug and his case was sent to be heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Police attended the defendant’s address. In the living room, there were six plants.

“He was asked if there were any more plants, and officers were directed into two separate rooms with plants at various growth levels.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and granted Malcolm unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, December 28.