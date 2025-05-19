Man appears in court accused of attempting to murder his ex's current partner

A Wearside man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder his former girlfriend’s current partner.

Terry Dixon, 47, is alleged to have carried out the attack against the man in Sunderland on Saturday, May 17.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. | NW

Dixon, of Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole, is also charged with two counts of assault by beating against his same ex-partner.

They are alleged to have happened on Friday, May 16, and the following day.

It is also alleged he intentionally strangled the same woman on May 16, and stole her bank card and used it fraudulently, both on May 17.

He did not enter a plea to any charge when he appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard the attempted murder charge against him can only be heard at a higher crown court.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck applied for Dixon to be remanded into custody. No bail application was made by his solicitor, Hannah Mostoufi.

District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded Dixon into custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, June 17.