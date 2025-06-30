A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Sunderland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was discovered by police officers at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (June 25) at a property on West Moor Road.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the discovery of a man's body in Sunderland.

On Friday (June 27) Northumbria Police confirmed two people had been arrested in connection with the incident and have now provided further details in relation to the arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and the woman was also arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and coercive control.

“Both the man and the woman have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

In the original statement, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in his 60s at an address on West Moor Road in Sunderland.

“Sadly, the man was located deceased upon emergency services arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and the man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained by the police.

“A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s have been arrested in connection with the report and are currently in police custody.”

Anyone with information which could assist the police with their investigation are urged to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report it page of their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250625-1181.