A man and a woman have been arrested following an alleged robbery in the city centre and police officers are appealing for information to assist their investigations.

At around midnight on Monday, May 15, police received a report of a disturbance at the taxi rank on Park Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was alleged that an unidentified male victim had been waiting at the taxi rank, when he was approached by another a man and a woman.

The pair are then reported to have assaulted the man and taken items from his pockets, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The incident was reported to Northumbria Police by CCTV operators at Sunderland City Council, and officers were immediately deployed to the scene, however the victim had already left the area in a car before officers arrived.

Enquiries have been ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the reported assault and a 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Police officers are appealing for information following an alleged assault in the city centre.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact Northumbria Police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 060516W/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.