Man allegedly assaulted by two other men at Sunderland Metro station
Police are investigating a report that two men assaulted another man before making off at Sunderland Metro station.
At around 4pm on Monday, November 21 police were made aware of an assault that happened at the station. It was reported that two offenders had assaulted a male victim before making off before police arrived at the scene.
Officers say enquiries are ongoing to trace all parties involved. A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 138037E/22.”