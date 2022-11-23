News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man allegedly assaulted by two other men at Sunderland Metro station

Police are investigating a report that two men assaulted another man before making off at Sunderland Metro station.

By Georgina Cutler
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 12:16pm

At around 4pm on Monday, November 21 police were made aware of an assault that happened at the station. It was reported that two offenders had assaulted a male victim before making off before police arrived at the scene.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing to trace all parties involved. A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 138037E/22.”

Hide Ad
Read More
Local Heroes food market to return to Sunniside Gardens after successful Sunderl...
Sunderland central metro station.