A drinker who showed aggression to police while sozzled at a seafront leisure hub wants to beat the booze, he told a court.

Ian Manson, 45, of Cooper Street, Roker, insisted he intends to make changes to his life after his run-in with the law at the STACK venue at Seaburn.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard police were called by staff concerned by his boozy behaviour on Wednesday, February 14.

Prosecutor Olivia Randell said: “Officers were asked to attend due to a report of a drunk male who was refusing to leave the premises.

“They were met by staff who directed them to the man. He smelled strongly of liquor, was slurring his speech, and he had glazed eyes and was staggering around.

“The officers asked the male to leave, at which point he became aggressive and started resisting. He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“He has 28 previous convictions from 50 offences, the most recent was in 2021 for an unrelated matter. His last drunk and disorderly offence was back in 2011.

“The crown says this is within a range of a conditional discharge to a fine, and there are £85 court costs.”

Manson, who owes the courts £964 from past offending, pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Defending himself, he told magistrates: “To be honest with you, I’ve been trying to get help with my drinking problem. I’ve been let down.

“I was drunk and I’m sorry about that. I’ve been trying to get help with my mental health and stuff. I missed my appointment.

“I’m going to get myself sorted. I’ve let myself down. Sorry.”

Magistrates fined Manson £40, with £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.