A man has admitted the murder of Allen Adeyemi Tejan in Sunderland.

Adrian Wright. | Northumbria Police

Adrian Wright appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, Tuesday, September 3, where he pleaded guilty to killing the 40-year-old at an address in Lily Street, Millfield, on April 24.

Police were called shortly after 8.40am after a report of a serious assault at the property.

The force said Allen was found to have sustained serious head injuries consistent with having been assaulted with a blunt instrument.

He was taken to hospital and sadly died the following day.

Allen Adeyemi Tejan. | 3rd party

Wright fled the scene but was quickly arrested by officers and later charged with Allen’s murder.

Wright, 53, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody after his guilty plea.

He is due to be sentenced on September 30, 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank and praise Allen’s loved ones for the strength they have shown throughout this process.

“Wright’s despicable actions speak volumes. This was a brutal and senseless attack, and he attempted to flee the scene to escape justice.

“However, the hard work of our tireless officers left him with no choice but to plead guilty ahead of trial, and he is now facing a lengthy custodial sentence.

“Nothing will ever bring Allen back, but I hope today marks the first step towards the closure his loved ones deserve.

“Violence destroys lives, and as a Force we remain steadfast in our commitment to reducing this type of offending.”