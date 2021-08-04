Man admits possessing depraved library of 50,000 child images

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Martin Guy, 36, of Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, compiled the depraved library between May 18, 2009, and February 26, 2020, prosecutors said.

His stockpile includes pictures or videos in all three categorisation bands, including the most serious category A.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to three charges of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exact number in each category was not revealed by prosecutor Sarah Malkinson.

Rebecca Highton, defending, said Guy only admitted to making the images from 2014 onwards and not from 2009.

He admitted all other aspects of the charges against him, including that he used two apps to commit his crimes.

She also told District Judge Paul Currer Guy had not passed the images on to others, but he had moved them between two personal email accounts.

Judge Currer told Guy his offences were so serious he could only be sentenced by a judge at crown court.

He granted him unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown for sentencing on Tuesday, August 31.