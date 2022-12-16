Man admits flouting driving ban after being caught behind wheel of BMW

Paul Patton, 37, of Market Street, Hetton, was not in court in South Tyneside, due to work commitments in Worcester.

But in his absence, his solicitor Jason Smith told magistrates Patton admitted a charge of driving while disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he was caught illegally at the wheel of a BMW in Market Street on Monday, October 3.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Magistrates ordered an all-options report into Patton’s offending when sentenced at the same court on Monday, January 9.

Patton also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smith said: “You’re going to be calling for reports, all-options to be fair.”