News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man admits flouting driving ban after being caught behind wheel of BMW

A man has pleaded guilty to flouting his driving ban after being caught behind the wheel of a car.

By Gareth Crickmer
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Paul Patton, 37, of Market Street, Hetton, was not in court in South Tyneside, due to work commitments in Worcester.

But in his absence, his solicitor Jason Smith told magistrates Patton admitted a charge of driving while disqualified.

Hide Ad

The court heard he was caught illegally at the wheel of a BMW in Market Street on Monday, October 3.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Most Popular

Magistrates ordered an all-options report into Patton’s offending when sentenced at the same court on Monday, January 9.

Patton also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the same day.

Hide Ad

Mr Smith said: “You’re going to be calling for reports, all-options to be fair.”

Prosecutor Paul Anderson added: “It’s definitely a reports' case.”