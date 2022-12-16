Man admits flouting driving ban after being caught behind wheel of BMW
A man has pleaded guilty to flouting his driving ban after being caught behind the wheel of a car.
Paul Patton, 37, of Market Street, Hetton, was not in court in South Tyneside, due to work commitments in Worcester.
But in his absence, his solicitor Jason Smith told magistrates Patton admitted a charge of driving while disqualified.
The court heard he was caught illegally at the wheel of a BMW in Market Street on Monday, October 3.
Magistrates ordered an all-options report into Patton’s offending when sentenced at the same court on Monday, January 9.
Patton also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the same day.
Mr Smith said: “You’re going to be calling for reports, all-options to be fair.”
Prosecutor Paul Anderson added: “It’s definitely a reports' case.”