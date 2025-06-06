Man accused of rape and transmitting HIV to multiple alleged victims

A man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of rape and accused of intentionally transmitting HIV.

Adam Hall , 42, currently of no fixed abode but previously of the Washington area, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, Northumbria Police said in a statement.

He has been charged with five counts of rape in relation to five males and seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm, which relate to the transmission of HIV.

He has further been charged with two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour and one count of supplying a Class B drug, GHB.

Hall was remanded in custody and he is next due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on July 2 .

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Smith , of Northumbria Police , said: "Following a significant investigation, an individual has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other extremely serious offences.

"We recognise the nature of the charges may raise concern and anxiety within our communities. We would encourage anyone who does have concerns or believes they have information which is relevant to this case to come forward.

"With criminal proceedings now active we would also remind people that it is important to avoid speculation, both online and in our communities, as this could impact the case."

Police are also reminding people that anyone who reports being a victim of any kind of sexual offence has anonymity and should not be identified.

A dedicated webpage has been set up for anyone to directly contact officers in relation to this case.

Those unable to contact police this way can call 101 quoting reference NP-20250604-0640.

Police advise anyone who has any health concerns relating to any of these matters, to access local sexual health services.