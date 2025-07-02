Washington man accused of rape and claims he intentionally transmited HIV
Adam Hall denies a total of 16 charges which were put to him at Newcastle Crown Court.
The 42-year-old appeared via a live video link from prison where he spoke only to confirm his details and enter his pleas.
He pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and seven of grievous bodily harm with intent, in relation to the transmission of HIV.
Hall, of no fixed abode but previously of the Washington area of Tyne and Wear, also denies two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour, one count of supplying a Class B drug, and failing to comply with a section 49 notice.
Judge Penny Moreland set a trial date to take place on November 3. He will also appear at the same court via video link for a preliminary hearing on October 2.