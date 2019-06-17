Man, 92, dies after being hit by motorbike in Whitburn
A man has died after he was hit by a motorbike in Whitburn on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to the village shortly before 7.15pm.
Sergeant Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, confirmed a man had died as a reuslt of injuries suffered in the collision.
He said: “At 7.20pm on Sunday, police received a report of a collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian on Whitburn Bents Road near the junction with Nicholas Avenue, Whitburn.
“His next of kin have been notified and are being offered support by specialist officers.”
Sgt Rana said the man’s death is not currently being treated as suspicious.
But he said police are keen for any witnesses to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 935 160619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” he said.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The road was closed on Sunday evening for some time after the collision.
The Great North Air Ambulance attended the scene, but was not required.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed one patient had been taken to hospital.
He said: “We received a call at 7.14pm last night to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike in East Street .
“A male patient was unconscious.
“He was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital’s accident and emergency department.”