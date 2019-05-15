Man, 42, who was attacked in Sunderland street dies in hospital

A man who suffered serious injuries after being attacked in a Sunderland street has died in hospital.

At about 2.50am on Sunday, police received a report that a man had been assaulted following a disturbance in Edward Burdis Street, Southwick.

Paul Hutchinson.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident and the victim was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that Paul Hutchinson, 42, from the Ford Estate area of Sunderland, died in hospital yesterday.

His family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on police bail.

Police in Edward Burdis Street, earlier this week.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole said: “This was a devastating incident that has tragically led to Paul’s death.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time, and our officers will continue to offer them any support that they may need.

“This assault has come following a disturbance in the street and we understand a number of people were in the area, so may have seen something.

“Residents are likely to have heard raised voices prior to the assault and may have witnessed an argument outside of an address.

“We are committed to determining the circumstances surrounding Paul’s death.

"One person has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation, and officers will remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer any reassurance to residents.

“I would like to thank members of the public who have already got in touch and passed on information to police, and would ask any witnesses yet to come forward to please pick up the phone.”

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting log 132 12/05/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be reported online at www.northumbria.police.uk