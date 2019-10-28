Major operation involves several police vehicles and helicopter in Sunderland

One lane of the westbound Wessington Way was closed between Queen Alexandra Bridge and the new Northern Spire around 9.20pm.

A number of police cars, as well as what appeared to be either civilian vehicles or unmarked cars, were pulled up at the side of the road.

There was no sign of any ambulance, nor of any accident investigation taking place and all vehicles have now left the scene and the carriageway fully reopened.

A police vehicle at the side of the road

The police helicopter was also out, hovering over the River Wear close to the location of the partial closure.

Officers at the scene declined to comment on the exact nature of the incident.

The Echo has been unable to contact anyone at Northumbria Police this evening.