Major exercise planned for Newcastle's Central Station

Emergency services are descending on Newcastle's Central Station this evening - but there's no need for alarm.

A pre-planned multi-agency training exercise will be held at Central Station Metro Station during the early hours of tomorrow.

The exercise will involve Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Newcastle City Council, Nexus (operators of the Metro), Network Rail and other partners.

The private section of road, running alongside the Centre for Life, will also be used as part of the exercise.

Members of the public can expect to see an increase in emergency services personnel and vehicles in this area from 10.30pm.

There will then be some activity at the front of Central Station in the early hours of tomorrow.

Police have reassured the public there is nothing to be concerned about and no risk to public safety.

It is anticipated there will be minimal disruption, and people are asked to go about their business as normal.

There will be no access to the exercise to the public.

Following the training, Central Station and the Metro Station will be open as normal.

There will not be any disruption to rail services as a result of the exercise.

No further details regarding the exercise are available at this stage but more information will be released in due course.