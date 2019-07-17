Loud bang in Easington Lane believed to be caused by a firework
Police believe loud bang heard in the Easington Lane area was caused by a firework.
At around 2.15pm on Tuesday, July 16, police received a call reporting a loud bang on a construction site near South Hetton Road in Easington Lane. The caller believed the sound was a gun being shot. An investigation was launched and officers were deployed.
Inspector Nick Gjorven, of Northumbria Police, said: “A thorough investigation has been carried out into the disturbance, and it is believed the noise was that of a firework that had been thrown in the area. Nobody was injured, but officers remained in the area to offer reassurance to the community.
“I would like to thank residents and workers for their cooperation and patience.”
A man and a woman, who were arrested, have been released and no further action will be taken. Anyone with concerns can contact police on 101 quoting log 620 160719.