Lorry driver appears in court charged over deaths of three people on A1(M)
A lorry driver has appeared in court accused of causing the deaths of three people on the A1M in County Durham.
Forty-one-year-old Ion Onut is charged with causing the deaths of David Daglish, Elaine Sullivan and Paul Mullen by dangerous driving on July 15.
He appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates this morning, Thursday, November 4.
Dressed in a grey jacket and dark trousers, Onut, of Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, confirmed his name and address and that he understood the proceedings.
The case was committed to Durham Crown Court on December 2.
No pleas were entered.
Onut was released on bail on condition he does not leave England, Scotland and Wales; reports weekly to Galashiels police station and does not drive any heavy goods vehicle.