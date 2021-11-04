Lorry driver appears in court charged over deaths of three people on A1(M)

Forty-one-year-old Ion Onut is charged with causing the deaths of David Daglish, Elaine Sullivan and Paul Mullen by dangerous driving on July 15.

He appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates this morning, Thursday, November 4.

Dressed in a grey jacket and dark trousers, Onut, of Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, confirmed his name and address and that he understood the proceedings.

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court.

The case was committed to Durham Crown Court on December 2.

No pleas were entered.