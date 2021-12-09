Loner caught with sickening collection of child abuse images

Officers found a total of 1,467 illegal pictures and movies on Gordon Dack's computer devices, which were seized when his home was raided by the police last December.

Newcastle Crown Court heard boys aged between nine and 17 were featured in the shocking haul.

Dack, 57, of Low Down's Square, Hetton, Sunderland, admitted three charges of possessing indecent images of children.

Gordon Dack.

Those included eight of category A, which is the most serious, 14 of category B and 1,445 of category C.

Assistant Judge General Advocate Edward Legard sentenced Dack to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 150 hours unpaid work.

Dack must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

The judge said Dack had a troubled childhood, has lived a "lonely and isolated" existence and has now sought professional help himself.

Judge Legard told Dack his offences were not "victimless crime" and said the children featured in the images are "exploited and abused" for the sexual gratification of viewers.

"It is you and people like you who are ultimately responsible for creating a market for this type of very damaging and offensive material,” said the judge.

"The lives of these young children have been impacted and they can be and often are permanently scarred and you and people like you must bear responsibility for it."

Helen Towers, defending, said Dack, who has no previous convictions, is "disgusted at himself".

Miss Towers said Dack has worked for the same firm for over 20 years and can be a "productive and valuable member of society".

