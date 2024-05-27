Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a dog which sank its teeth into a woman’s leg in a park has been warned his pet could be destroyed if it bites again.

David Ward's four-year-old border collie must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public – and risks being put down if not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward, 70, of Dainton Close, Newbottle, allowed the female dog to slip from his grasp when he opened the boot of his car in Elba Park on Thursday, February 15.

It bit through its victim’s leggings causing puncture wounds and ripping her £250 jacket, prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

The animal turned away but returned to jump up at the woman, causing scratches to one of her legs.

Mr Anderson said the court was obliged to consider ordering the destruction of the animal, which was bought during Covid lockdown and had never become fully sociable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates fined Ward £230 and ordered him to pay the same in compensation – and imposed a contingent destruction order.

It compels him to keep his dog on a lead and muzzled when out and about.

Mr Anderson added: “The lady parked her car and saw this gentleman who opened the boot of his car.

“His dog leapt out as she was letting her dog out. It bit her calf, causing puncture wounds and some scratches to her legs and damage to clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gentleman told police he temporarily lost control of his dog. He said he opened the boot and it managed to jump out.

“Because somebody has been injured, you are bound to consider a destruction order for the dog.”

Ward, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said the pooch was much loved by retired JCB driver Ward and his wife and had been on a lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “He purchased the dog during lockdown, and it didn’t get socialising because of lockdown.

“It slipped from him and ran to the poor unfortunate lady whom it bit. It ran away and then it came back and scratched her.”