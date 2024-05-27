Owner warned 'lockdown' dog risks being put down after biting incident in Elba Park
The owner of a dog which sank its teeth into a woman’s leg in a park has been warned his pet could be destroyed if it bites again.
David Ward's four-year-old border collie must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public – and risks being put down if not.
Ward, 70, of Dainton Close, Newbottle, allowed the female dog to slip from his grasp when he opened the boot of his car in Elba Park on Thursday, February 15.
It bit through its victim’s leggings causing puncture wounds and ripping her £250 jacket, prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
The animal turned away but returned to jump up at the woman, causing scratches to one of her legs.
Mr Anderson said the court was obliged to consider ordering the destruction of the animal, which was bought during Covid lockdown and had never become fully sociable.
Magistrates fined Ward £230 and ordered him to pay the same in compensation – and imposed a contingent destruction order.
It compels him to keep his dog on a lead and muzzled when out and about.
Mr Anderson added: “The lady parked her car and saw this gentleman who opened the boot of his car.
“His dog leapt out as she was letting her dog out. It bit her calf, causing puncture wounds and some scratches to her legs and damage to clothing.
“The gentleman told police he temporarily lost control of his dog. He said he opened the boot and it managed to jump out.
“Because somebody has been injured, you are bound to consider a destruction order for the dog.”
Ward, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control.
Angus Westgarth, defending, said the pooch was much loved by retired JCB driver Ward and his wife and had been on a lead.
He added: “He purchased the dog during lockdown, and it didn’t get socialising because of lockdown.
“It slipped from him and ran to the poor unfortunate lady whom it bit. It ran away and then it came back and scratched her.”
There were no court costs.