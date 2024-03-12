Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A football fan scored an own goal when he crashed his BMW into a lamppost in Sunderland after boozing while watching a match.

Nicholas Burnett, 52, got behind the wheel after the final whistle of his team Liverpool’s cup game against Chelsea on Sunday, February 25.

Burnett, of Fordham Road, Ford Estate, was breath tested after the smash in Fordfield Road, just a stone’s throw from his home.

Appearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he said he had not intended to drink but had become carried away by the “heat of the match”.

He pleaded guilty to a drink-drive charge and admitted his year-long roads’ ban may impact on his job as an agency joiner at Durham University.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said: “Police were called in relation to a road traffic collision.

“When they arrived, they could see that a black-grey BMW had collided with a lamppost.

“They could see a male, who was the defendant, and decided that he should undergo a roadside breath test.

“He was compliant but the breath test was failed. He was taken to a police station where he failed a further test.

“This is the defendant’s first appearance before a court, and he has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He has no relevant convictions.

“It’s a disqualification of 12 to 16 months but the crown would say that the vehicle was involved in a collision, which is an aggravating feature in this case.”

Burnett gave a reading for alcohol of 55mcg in breath, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

Defending himself, he accepted the prosecution case against him, adding: “I went out to watch Liverpool and just got into the heat of the match.

“I didn’t expect to stay. It was just a stupid mistake and I totally regretted it straight away.”

Magistrates also fined Burnett £550, with a £220 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.