Littering, speeding and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daryl McBurnie. 26, of Luke Terrace, Durham, who denied littering but was convicted, was fined £100.

Victoria McBurnie. 30, of Luke Terrace, Durham, who denied littering but was convicted, was fined £100.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates court

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Carroll, 40, of Cornwallis, Washington, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

George Brown, 59, of Cheltenham Road, Sunderland, was fined £116 with three penalty points for speeding.

Sunil Savakala, 26, of Bexley Street, Sunderland, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver. A previous conviction for a similar offence was set aside.

Timothy Lee Parker, 48, of Pelaw Square, Chester-le-Street, was fined £218 with three penalty points for speeding.