Littering, speeding and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

Cases were dealt with at magistrates court.
By Kevin Clark
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:38 GMT
Daryl McBurnie. 26, of Luke Terrace, Durham, who denied littering but was convicted, was fined £100.

Victoria McBurnie. 30, of Luke Terrace, Durham, who denied littering but was convicted, was fined £100.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates court
Stacey Carroll, 40, of Cornwallis, Washington, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

George Brown, 59, of Cheltenham Road, Sunderland, was fined £116 with three penalty points for speeding.

Sunil Savakala, 26, of Bexley Street, Sunderland, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver. A previous conviction for a similar offence was set aside. 

Timothy Lee Parker, 48, of Pelaw Square, Chester-le-Street, was fined £218 with three penalty points for speeding.

Ogheneomena Edafe, 34, of Scholar View, Easington Lane, Houghton, was fined £399 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

