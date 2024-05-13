Littering, no insurance and speeding - the latest Sunderland court cases

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been dealt with at magistrates’ court.

Geoffrey Burn, 37, of Striding Edge, Washington, was jailed for 12 weeks for assault after failing to comply with a community order initially imposed for the offence.

Barry John Turnbull, 42, of Hambledon Place, Peterlee, was fined £600 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Karissa McGarley, 33, of Wiltshire Close, Sunderland, was fined £60 for littering. A previous sentence was set aside.

Jeffrey Michael Ayre, 52, of Alder Street, Sunderland, was fined £53 with five penalty points for driving without due consideration. A previous conviction for a similar offence was set aside.

Curtis Hughes, 23, of Redhills Way, Hetton, was fined £180 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Jordan Butterfield, 30, of Bedford Avenue, Chester-le-Street, was fined £200 with three penalty points for speeding.