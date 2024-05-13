Littering, no insurance and speeding - the latest Sunderland court cases
and live on Freeview channel 276
Geoffrey Burn, 37, of Striding Edge, Washington, was jailed for 12 weeks for assault after failing to comply with a community order initially imposed for the offence.
Barry John Turnbull, 42, of Hambledon Place, Peterlee, was fined £600 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Karissa McGarley, 33, of Wiltshire Close, Sunderland, was fined £60 for littering. A previous sentence was set aside.
Jeffrey Michael Ayre, 52, of Alder Street, Sunderland, was fined £53 with five penalty points for driving without due consideration. A previous conviction for a similar offence was set aside.
Curtis Hughes, 23, of Redhills Way, Hetton, was fined £180 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Jordan Butterfield, 30, of Bedford Avenue, Chester-le-Street, was fined £200 with three penalty points for speeding.
Juan Bailey, 26, of Rodney Close, Sunderland, was fined £120 and abanned from driving for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.