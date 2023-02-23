Harry Turner stabbed wife Sally Turner 68 times at a property in Cuthbert Avenue, Durham, shortly before 12pm on June 22 last year.

He then changed out of his bloodstained clothing, washed in the bathroom, and left the house on foot but was found by police officers a short distance, behind Iceland supermarket at Dragonville.

Convicted by a jury

Harry Turner

The 54-year-old denied murder, but admitted manslaughter.

However, a jury at Teesside Crown Court found him guilty of murder and yesterday, Wednesday, February 22, he was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of almost 18 years.

In a statement, Sally’s family said: “The level of barbarity and callous actions inflicted upon Sally has robbed our family of a mother and grandmother, and all of our lives will be changed forever.

“The outcome is exactly what the family hoped for and today we have seen justice served.

Sally Turner

“Sally’s family would like to thank Durham Police and the prosecution team for their swift response and hard work to bring this case to a close, finally.

“We would also like to thank the family liaison team, especially Helen, who has gone above and beyond with the task of keeping the family informed and supported which was made difficult by the distance involved.

“All our lives have been affected by this and we will forever remember Sally. May she rest in peace.”

‘An extreme example of violence against women’

Tuner is arrested

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ashton, from Durham Constabulary: “This case is extremely disturbing given the level of violence used against Sally Turner and her loss of life as a result of a brutal attack from her husband,” he said.

“This has had a devastating impact upon Sally’s family who are now trying to rebuild their lives. Sally’s family and friends have shown enormous courage in supporting the prosecution which has resulted in the conviction of Harry Turner.

“This is an extreme example of violence against women which Durham Constabulary are fully committed to ending by working closely with other agencies and members of our communities.

“We encourage anyone concerned about domestic abuse or coercive and controlling behaviour to report the matter to the police or seek appropriate professional support.”

